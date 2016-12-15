Office Of The Governor Releases Statement On Corpus Christi Water Supply

The Office of The Governor today released the following statement on the City of Corpus Christi's water supply:

“The Governor’s office is aggressively monitoring the situation in Corpus Christi and is coordinating with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Department of State Health Services. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been directed to work with the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure this matter is handled as swiftly as possible, while maintaining the highest standards of safety. The Governor has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate shipments of drinking water to Corpus Christi to ensure the residents have access to a safe and clean water supply. Governor Abbott’s top priority is a transparent response and the safety of Corpus Christi residents, and our office will continue to provide any and all support to remedy this situation as quickly as possible.”