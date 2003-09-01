Topic - Star of Texas Awards

Each September, CJD has the honor of hosting the Star of Texas Awards. During this event, the Governor presents medals to honorees and family members of peace officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders who are killed or suffer serious injury in the line of duty. Since the awards began in 2003, 474 brave Texans have been honored.

Nominations for Star of Texas Awards

The Star of Texas Awards honor all Texas peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The award also honors federal law enforcement officers or special agents acting in assistance to state or local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders and are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty on or after September 1st, 2003.

To be eligible for consideration, the critical incident must have occurred between September 1st, 2003 and June 15th of the year of the awards ceremony.

CJD accepts applications online. The nominations system is now open.

Submit an Application Online

History of the Awards

In 2003, House Bill 1937 created the Star of Texas Awards to honor and commemorate selected first responders who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders. HB 1937 also designated September 11th of every year as Texas First Responders Day.

In 2005, amendments to the Star of Texas Awards statute (Texas Government Code, Chapter 3106) expanded awards to include all peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty on or after September 1, 2003.

In 2007, HB 1164 was signed into law amending the Star of Texas Awards statute to include awards for federal law enforcement officers or special agents seriously injured or killed while performing duties in Texas while assisting a state or local law enforcement agency.

In 2013, amendments to the Star of Texas Awards statute (Texas Government Code, Chapter 3106) expanded awards to include all citizens who were seriously injured or killed while assisting Texas first responders on or after September 1, 2003.

An advisory committee for each of the three categories of first responders, appointed by the Governor, reviews award nominations each year to ensure that they meet statutory criteria. A complete list of past honorees.