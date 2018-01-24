Texas, CA, FL, & Puerto Rico Urge Congress to Pass Additional Disaster Funding

Governors Abbott, Brown, Rosselló, And Scott Urge Congressional Leaders To Address Disaster Aid Funding

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, California Governor Jerry Brown, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló and Florida Governor Rick Scott today issued a joint letter urging the U.S. Senate to improve and expeditiously pass supplemental disaster funding, and for Congress to send the bill to the President. The Governors write that while the disaster recovery is no longer front page news in Washington D.C., ongoing suffering becomes more acute the longer Congress waits to finish its work and pass a substantial disaster supplemental funding package.

“Over the past several months, we have received numerous assurances that adequate disaster funding was imminent,” the Governors write in the letter. “Its continued delay only exacerbates ongoing uncertainty in devastated areas. Simply put, the communities devastated by these storms cannot be completely put back together until the federal government makes good on its promise to our citizens. If ever there was a time and role for the federal government to urgently help its citizens rebuild communities damaged by epochal disasters, now is the time to step up and fill that role.”

The joint letter was addressed to U.S. Senate Majority Leader McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

