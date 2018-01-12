Governor Greg Abbott Announces Extension Of Transitional Sheltering Assistance For Hurricane Victims

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Texas' request to extend the deadline for Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for victims of Hurricane Harvey. TSA helps displaced victims of the storm who are unable to return to their homes find short-term shelter in hotels or other temporary housing locations. The TSA deadline has been extended to March 12, 2018.

"While many Texas families are still working to return home after this terrible storm, I will continue to work to ensure that they have a proper place to live during the rebuilding process,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is committed to helping victims rebuild their lives, and we will continue our efforts until the recovery process is complete."

Over 10,000 households are taking advantage of FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance as of January 12.