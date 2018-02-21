Governor Abbott Statement On The Death Of Billy Graham

Texas Flags To Be Lowered To Half-Staff In Remembrance Of Rev. Graham’s Legacy

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the death of the Reverend Billy Graham, who passed away in his North Carolina home this morning at the age of 99.

"The Rev. Billy Graham left an indelible mark on America and the world. His passion to serve God and share His love touched countless Texans over the years," said Governor Abbott. "From his first major event in Fort Worth in 1951 to his final event in Dallas in 2002, Billy Graham brought the message of God’s love to stadiums and arenas across Texas. A counselor to many U.S. presidents – including those from Texas – he forever impacted the lives of everyday people around the world. The Rev. Graham’s legacy of compassion lives on through those he touched -- including his son, Franklin, whose Samaritan’s Purse ministry has been instrumental in helping Texans recover from Hurricane Harvey. Cecilia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Graham family, and we celebrate the life of this humble servant of God."

In remembrance of Rev. Graham’s legacy, Governor Abbott has ordered Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of interment, as determined by the family.