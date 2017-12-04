Governor Abbott Statement On San Marcos Police Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty

Governor Abbott today issued the following statement after a San Marcos police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty:



"Today we grieve for the family of the fallen San Marcos police officer, and we vow swift justice for the killer. The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect and to serve our communities, and we will never forget their sacrifices. Cecilia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and to the entire San Marcos Police Department."

