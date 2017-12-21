Governor Abbott Statement On Final Passage Of Tax Reform Bill
Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:
"Any law that reduces the money the federal government takes from taxpayers is a good law," said Governor Abbott. "In addition to helping working Texans keep more of their paycheck, the law encourages employers to issue more paychecks to more employees. The law should create even more jobs in Texas and allow employees to take home more of their hard earned money."