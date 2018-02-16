Governor Abbott Sets Date For Special Election In HD 13

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, the accepted resignation of The Honorable Leighton Schubert has caused a vacancy to exist in Texas House of Representatives, District No. 13 which consists of Austin, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Grimes, Lavaca and Washington counties; and

WHEREAS, Article III, Section 13 of the Texas Constitution and Section 203.002 of the Texas Election Code require that a special election be ordered upon such a vacancy; and

WHEREAS, the vacancy occurred on January 29, 2018, and, therefore, pursuant to Section 203.004 of the Texas Election Code, the special election must be held on the first uniform election date occurring on or after the 36th day after the date the special election is ordered; and

WHEREAS, Section 3.003 of the Texas Election Code requires the special election to be ordered by proclamation of the governor; and

WHEREAS, Saturday, May 5, 2018, is the first uniform election date occurring on or after the 36th day after the date the special election is ordered;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of Texas, under the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Statutes of the State of Texas, do hereby order a special election to be held in Texas House of Representatives District No. 13 on Saturday, May 5, 2018, for the purpose of electing a state representative to serve out the unexpired term of The Honorable Leighton Schubert.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the secretary of state no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018, in accordance with Section 201.054(a)(1) of the Texas Election Code.

Early voting by personal appearance shall begin on Monday, April 23, 2018, in accordance with Section 85.001(e) of the Texas Election Code.

A copy of this order shall be mailed immediately to the county judges of all counties contained within Texas House of Representatives District No. 13, and all appropriate writs will be issued and all proper proceedings will be followed for the purpose that said election may be held to fill the vacancy in District No. 13 and its result proclaimed in accordance with law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 16th day of February, 2018.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

View a PDF of the Proclamation.