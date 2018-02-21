Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Jefferson And Orange County Board Of Pilot Commissioners

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed James Scott, Shawn Sparrow, and Milton “Brad” Taylor to the Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners for terms to expire on August 22, 2019. The Board has exclusive jurisdiction over the pilot services provided in Jefferson or Orange County, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board's jurisdiction.

James Scott of Beaumont is president of Trans-Global Solutions, Inc. He is a member of National Railroad Construction and the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association. In addition, he is vice president of the Gay D. & William F. Scott Foundation. Scott received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Shawn Sparrow of Beaumont is vice president of The Houseman Companies. He is a member of the Orange County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and the West Orange Stark CISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Additionally, he is the former chairman of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, former vice chairman of Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development, and former president of the Rotary Club of Orange. Sparrow received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lamar University.

Milton “Brad” Taylor of Orange is chief operating officer of Sterling Shipyard. Prior to that, he was production manager for Orange Shipbuilding. Taylor attended McNeese State University.