Governor Abbott Reappoints Reiser And Walker To The Coastal Water Authority Board of Directors

Governor Abbott has reappointed Thomas “Tom” Reiser and Douglas “Doug” Walker to the Coastal Water Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on April 1, 2019. The authority is a conservation and reclamation district located within Harris, Chambers, and Liberty Counties, and has the power to transport and deliver water inside and outside the authority, to acquire and construct all necessary properties and facilities necessary for such purposes.



Thomas “Tom” Reiser is chairman of Upstream Brokers, a director of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., which he co-founded in 2007, and a managing partner of Fenchurch Oil and Gas, LLP. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard. Additionally, he is a member of Independent Insurance Agents of Texas. Reiser received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of William and Mary.



Douglas “Doug” Walker is retired from Exxon Mobil, after more than 30 years of service. He is currently serving his seventh term as City Councilman for Beach City. In addition, he is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Baytown and past assistant governor for the Houston District Rotary Club, serving three terms. He is also a board member and past chair of the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center and the Lee College Foundation. Walker received a Bachelor of Science from Bucknell University and a Masters in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

