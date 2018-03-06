Governor Abbott Proclaims March 2018 to be Women’s History Month

Throughout our history, Americans have demonstrated incredible ingenuity and fortitude in building this great nation we call home. Among those, women past and present have made lasting contributions.

Texas women claim many firsts, like Mary Austin Holley, who wrote the first English book about Texas in the 1830s. Miriam “Ma” Ferguson, who governed our state for five years, was among the first female governors in the nation. Sally Ride was the first American woman in space. Others broke the glass ceiling in business, like Carrie Marcus Neiman, cofounder of Neiman Marcus, and the legendary Mary Kay Ash. Still others have made their mark and inspired countless fans through music, art and writing. And in Texas, women serve in critical roles in our government as elected and appointed officials.

In recognition of the importance of our country’s women, Congress has designated March for an awareness campaign. And with this year’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Texas, we can especially learn of the invaluable works of women immortalized in history while recognizing the unique impression that today’s women make on the world.

At this time, I encourage all Texans to honor the women of the Lone Star State by supporting their efforts and recognizing their accomplishments. Let us remain committed to learning more about these fine Americans who have made noteworthy contributions to our state and nation.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim March 2018 to be

Women’s History Month

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

View a PDF of the Proclamation