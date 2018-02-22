Governor Abbott Names Lake Chair And Appoints Paup To Texas Water Development Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brooke Paup to the Texas Water Development Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2019. Additionally, the Governor named Peter Lake chairman of the board. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

Brooke Paup of Austin has served as the director of legislative affairs for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the last four years. She is formerly the deputy division chief of intergovernmental relations and former special assistant for policy and research for the Office of the Attorney General, where she worked on legislative issues, special litigation, and public finance, including the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Brooke has 12 years of state government experience. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Symphony League, Wine and Food Foundation of Texas Auction Committee and Doss PTA. Paup received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech School of Law.

Peter Lake of Tyler has served on the board since December 2015. He is the former head of business development at Lake Ronel Oil Company, and previously served as director of special projects for VantageCap Partners and as director of research at Gambit Trading, a member firm of the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange specializing in government bond futures. He is a member of the Edmund Burke Society at the University of Chicago School of Law and former co-president of the Texas Club at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Lake received a Bachelor of Arts in public policy, with a specialization in economics, from the University of Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.