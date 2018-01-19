Governor Abbott Names Duggins Chair Of Parks And Wildlife Commission

Governor Greg Abbott has named Ralph Duggins presiding officer of the Parks and Wildlife Commission. Duggins was first appointed to the commission in 2008 and reappointed in 2013. The commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Ralph Duggins of Fort Worth is partner of the Fort Worth-Dallas law firm of Cantey Hanger LLP. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Colorado Bar Association. He is also a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, a master of the Eldon B. Mahon Inn of Court, and former member of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee. He serves as a director of The Peregrine Fund and the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. Additionally, he is former chairman of Cook Children’s Healthcare System and Cook Children’s Healthcare Foundation, a former advisory director for J.P. Morgan Chase – Tarrant County, and a former director of Lena Pope Home, Inc. and Lena Pope Foundation. Duggins received a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Missouri.