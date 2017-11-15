Governor Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Three To Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Board Of Trustees

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jarvis V. Hollingsworth, James “Dick” Nance, and Nanette Sissney to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas Board of Trustees for terms set to expire August 31, 2023. Additionally, the Governor named Hollingsworth chair of the board. The board manages retirement and other benefits for teachers and employees of the state's public schools and institutions of higher education.



Jarvis V. Hollingsworth of Missouri City is a partner and member of the Management Committee of the law firm of Bracewell LLP. He is a former regent of the University of Houston System, where he served in many capacities, including chairman of the Board of Regents. He is a former trustee of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, where he served in many capacities, including as chairman of the Board. He is a member of the American Bar Association, Houston Bar Association, State Bar of Texas Foundation, and the State Bar of Texas and previously served on its Board of Directors. Additionally, he is former treasurer of the Houston Bar Foundation and a member of the United Way of Greater Houston’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society. Hollingsworth received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point, and served for several years on active and reserve duty in the United States Army. He received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston.



James “Dick” Nance of Hallettsville is retired from Pasadena ISD after 35 years of service. He is a former member of the Texas Athletic Directors Association, Greater Houston Football Coaches Association, and the Texas High School Coaches Association. Additionally, he is president of the District III Texas Retired Teachers Association and former president of Pasadena South Rotary Club and Lavaca County Retired Teachers Association. He is former secretary of the Hallettsville ISD Education Foundation and a former member of the Hallettsville Lions Club and the Hallettsville ISD Strategic Planning Committee. Nance received a Bachelor of Science in education, a mid-management certificate, and a Master of Education from the University of Houston.



Nanette Sissney is a school counselor and former high school teacher with Whitesboro ISD. She is former state president of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association and former member of the National Council on Teacher Retirement. Additionally, she is a volunteer for Christmas Angel Tree and Ministerial Alliance and chair of Whitesboro Santa’s Breakfast. Sissney received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Woman’s University and a Master of Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.