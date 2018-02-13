Governor Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Evans And Patton To Texas Council On Alzheimer’s Disease And Related Disorders

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joe Evans and Eddie Patton, M.D. to the Texas Council on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders for terms set to expire on August 31, 2021. Additionally, the Governor named Rita Hortenstine chairman of the council. The council facilitates the coordination of state services for victims of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Joe Evans of Beaumont is the general manager of Beaumont Occupational Services, a drug, alcohol, and occupational testing facility. He is president of Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a board member of the Garth House Mickey Mehaffy Children’s Advocacy Program and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Evans received a Bachelor of Science in history education from Florida A&M University.

Eddie Patton, M.D. of Sugarland is a general neurologist at Mischer Neuroscience Associates. He serves as American Academy of Neurology delegate for the American Medical Association House of Representatives and a Harris County Medical Society delegate for the Texas Medical Association House of Representatives. He is president of the Harris County Neurological Society and board member of the Texas Neurological Society, Harris County Medical Society, and the American Academy of Neurology Government Relations Committee. Patton received a Bachelor of Science in biology/pre-medicine from Xavier University of Louisiana, a Master of Science in biology from Alabama State University, and a Doctor of Medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Rita Hortenstine of Dallas has served on the Texas Council on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders since 2008. She has dedicated over a decade of service and volunteer work for persons living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. She is a member of the Darrell K Royal Research Fund for Alzheimer’s Executive Committee and Charter 100 Women’s Organization. She previously served as board member of the Alzheimer’s Association National Board and the Alzheimer’s Association Dallas Chapter, where she founded the RJ Roper Caregiver’s Awards program for Alzheimer’s caregivers and the Dallas Arboretum, where she initiated their Memory Garden Project for persons with memory loss and their caregivers. Additionally, she represents Texas in two national public policy organizations, Us Against Alzheimer’s and Leaders Engaged On Alzheimer's Disease (LEAD Coalition). Hortenstine attended the University of Missouri.