Governor Abbott Meets With Members Of The Texas Congressional Delegation

Governor Greg Abbott today met with members of the Texas Congressional Delegation in Washington D.C. to discuss Texas' ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey. A readout of the meeting can be found below.

Governor Greg Abbott today thanked the Texas Congressional Delegation for their work to secure critical funding for the state and expressed his ongoing commitment to working with congressional leaders as the rebuilding process continues. Governor Abbott also spoke of the state's extensive work in coordinating recovery efforts with federal agencies like the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Governor also emphasized the importance of working with these agencies to accelerate the speed at which relief is getting to those in need. He also encouraged the members to work with their local governments in Texas to quickly submit important Public Assistance project requests to FEMA.

Governor Abbott discussed his productive meeting with Lieutenant General Todd Semonite, the Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers yesterday, in which he discussed the need for mitigation projects that would better prevent future flooding.

The Governor concluded the meeting by assuring the members that Texas will continue to work with all levels of government to help rebuild and get Texans all the resources they need to make a full recovery.