Governor Abbott Meets With Department Of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

Governor Greg Abbott today met with United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at the Texas Capitol in Austin.



During the meeting, the Governor and Secretary Nielsen discussed the ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey, border security and cyber security. The Governor and Secretary were joined in the meeting by John Sharp of the Commission to Rebuild Texas, Land Commissioner George P. Bush and FEMA Region 6 Administrator Tony Robinson.



“As Texas continues to deal with issues of national importance such as border security and hurricane recovery, I am encouraged by the strong response of our federal officials and the Secretary’s visit today has reaffirmed that commitment,” said Governor Abbott. “After today’s productive meeting, I am confident that we have a dedicated partner in Secretary Nielsen and this administration, and I look forward to working closely with them on issues important to Texas and the United States.”



“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Governor Abbott to discuss the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, especially the needs of Texans who are still displaced,” said Sec. Nielsen. “Governor Abbott’s leadership and the tireless efforts of first responders, state and local officials, and volunteers has led to a successful initial recovery, but there’s still more work to be done. I look forward to working alongside Administrator Long, the dedicated workforce at FEMA, and our state and local partners until Texas is fully recovered, and prepared for future hurricanes.”