Governor Abbott Designates Torres To Governing Board Of The Indigent Defense Commission

Governor Greg Abbott has designated Vivian Torres to the Governing Board of the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to serve as an ex-official member at the pleasure of the Governor. The commission provides financial and technical support to counties to develop and maintain quality, cost-effective indigent defense systems.



Vivian Torres of Rio Medina is judge of the Medina County Court at Law and was appointed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht to serve on the Texas Judicial Council. She is a member of the Texas Association of County Court of Law Judges, State Bar of Texas, and the State Bar of Wisconsin. Torres received a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University.

