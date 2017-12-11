Governor Abbott Attends Grand Opening For New Tenaris Mill In Bay City

Governor Greg Abbott joined Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and local leaders for the grand opening ceremony of Tenaris' new $1.8 billion seamless pipe mill in Bay City, Texas. This new mill is one of the most technologically-advanced pipe manufacturing facilities in the world and will have the capacity to create 600,000 tons of steel pipe per day.



“As a leading supplier of pipes, casing and tubing, Tenaris has played a significant role in the oil and gas surge here in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “With this $1.8 billion investment, Tenaris has not only built the most technologically advanced pipe manufacturing facility in the world, but they have also created hundreds of new jobs in Texas. I thank Tenaris for all they are doing for the Bay City community and for helping keep Texas the most exceptional economy in the country.”