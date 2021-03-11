Governor Abbott Appoints Williams and Rose to Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lemuel Williams, Jr. and reappointed Courtney Johnson Rose to the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board oversees the provision of affordable housing for low income Texans.

Lemuel Williams, Jr. of Austin is Managing Director of CTX Asset Management, where he identifies investment opportunities within early-stage cybersecurity companies. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Amplify Credit Union, where his Secretary of the Audit Committee. He is also a previous executive board member of the Future Forum of the LBJ Presidential Library, and served as an appointee on a municipal commission on technology and telecommunications. Williams received a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Information Systems from The University of Texas at Austin.

Courtney Johnson Rose of Missouri City and Houston is the Chief Executive Officer for George E. Johnson Development, Inc. and a licensed Real Estate Broker. She is a Board Member of the Houston Land Bank and a past Board Member of the Houston Association of Realtors, and serves as the 1st vice president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. Additionally, she is chair of the Board for the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce, part of the Board and serves as Real Estate Committee Chair for the Greater Houston Partnership, and a former chair of the Board for the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce. Johnson Rose received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a Masters of Community Development from Prairie View A&M University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.