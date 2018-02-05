Governor Abbott Appoints Three To The San Jacinto River Authority Board Of Directors

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Charles “Ed” Boulware and Mark Micheletti to the San Jacinto River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on October 16, 2023. The Governor additionally appointed Kaaren Cambio for a term to expire on October 16, 2019.

Charles “Ed” Boulware of Montgomery is retired after 38 years at Shell Oil Company. He is the past president of the April Sound Men’s Club. Boulware received a Bachelor of Science in computing science from Texas A&M University.

Mark Micheletti of Kingwood is the executive director for Berkeley Eye Center. He is a member of the Texas Society of CPA’s and the Houston Society of CPA’s. He currently serves as chairman of the Lake Houston Economic Development Council and past chairman and current member of the Lake Houston Chamber of Commerce. Micheletti received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Kaaren Cambio of Kingwood has recently retired as president of Caymus Resources. She is a former member of Women’s Business Enterprise National Investment Recovery Association, Pipeline Contractors Association, and the Houston Pipeliners Association. She is the past president and current member of the Kings Trails Chapter of the National Charity League and a member of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s Scholarship & Tours Committees. Additionally, she serves as a Deacon of First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood and volunteers with the USO at the Bush Intercontinental Airport. Cambio received a Bachelor of Business Administration from San Diego State University.