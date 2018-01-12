Governor Abbott Appoints Scott And Riojas To Texas Farm And Ranch Lands Conservation Council

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed George “Dave” Scott, III and appointed Gilbert “Gilly” Riojas to the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Council for a terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Council’s duties are to advise and assist the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program (TFRLCP) with administration of the program and to select applicants to receive grants. The goal of the TFRLCP is a conservation of working lands with high values for water, fish and wildlife, and agricultural production.

George “Dave” Scott, III of Richmond is a rancher and retired executive vice president of Port City Stockyard Company. He is chairman of the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors and past president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He is also a board member of the National Cattleman’s Beef Association and Western States Water Development Board. He served in the Texas National Guard. Scott attended the University of Houston and Sam Houston State University.

Gilbert “Gilly” Riojas of Hebbronville is the ranch manager for East Foundation. He is a member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, and the National Cattleman’s Beef Association. Riojas received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Texas Christian University Ranch Management Program, and is currently pursuing a Master in Business Administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio.