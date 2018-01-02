Governor Abbott Appoints Jimmy Blacklock To The Texas Supreme Court

Governor Greg Abbott today appointed and swore in Jimmy Blacklock to the Texas Supreme Court following Justice Don Willett’s confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Blacklock has served as general counsel for Governor Abbott since 2015.

“The Texas Supreme court plays a crucial role in the future of our state, and we need justices with a conservative judicial philosophy who will apply the Constitution as it was intended,” said Governor Abbott. “Jimmy Blacklock is a principled leader who knows that the role of the judicial branch of government is not to legislate from the bench, and he will use his profound understanding of the law to contribute to the court's decisions. I thank Jimmy for his work on behalf of the people of Texas, and for his unwavering commitment to the rule of law."

Jimmy Blacklock was born and raised in Texas, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas. Following graduation, he attended Yale Law School where he was a member of the Federalist Society and president of the Yale Law Republicans. Blacklock honed his legal skills serving as a clerk for Judge Jerry Smith on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. He was then appointed by President George W. Bush in the Civil Rights Division within the United States Department of Justice. More recently, Blacklock served as Governor Abbott's General Counsel after six years in the Texas Attorney General's office, where he assisted on Obamacare litigation, religious liberty and right to life issues.