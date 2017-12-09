Governor Abbott Appoints Howell Judge Of The 459th Judicial District Court

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dustin Howell as judge of 459th Judicial District Court in Travis County for a term set to expire December 31, 2018, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.



Dustin Howell of Austin is an associate at McKool Smith P.C. and previously served as an assistant solicitor general for the Office of the Texas Attorney General. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former member of the Austin Young Lawyers Association Board of Directors, and former board chairman of the Texas Young Lawyers Association. He is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Tech Law Alumni Executive Committee and former member of the Bookspring Board of Directors. Howell received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.