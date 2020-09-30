Governor Abbott Appoints Haynes To Statewide Health Coordinating Council

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kimberly Haynes, D.M.D. to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council for a term set to expire on August 31, 2025. The council ensures health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities. Based on these planning activities, the SHCC makes recommendations to the governor and the legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP). The council also provides overall guidance in the development of the TSHP, submission of the plan to the governor, and promoting the implementation of the plan.

Kimberly Haynes, D.M.D. of Leander is a general dentist and owner of Haynes Dental, PLLC. She served two years on the Texas State Dental Board of Examiners and currently serves as a Board Examiner for the Western Regional Examination Board. She is a member of the National Dental Association and the International Dental Implant Association. Haynes received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Prairie View A&M University and a Doctor of Dental Medicine from Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, where she completed a residency in Advanced Education in General Dentistry.