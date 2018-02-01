Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Mary Pincoffs Wilson and appointed Janelle Shepard to the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2019 and February 1, 2021, respectively. Additionally, the Governor appointed Bernadette Coleman, Jill Jester, and Kathleen Wu for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023.

Mary Pincoffs Wilson of Austin is involved in her family’s privately run business. She is former chair of the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents and past president of Les Amis de Hospice Austin Board of Directors and West Austin Youth Association. She is former foster family chair for Helping Hand Home for Children and former chair of Austin High School's Guidance Committee. Additionally, she is a past member of the Helping Hand Home for Children Board of Directors and the Alzheimer's Association of Austin Gala Committee. Wilson received a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in teaching from Emory University.

Janelle Shepard of Weatherford is senior director of population health for Texas Health Resources and a board certified case manager by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a member of the American Case Management Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Association of Managed Care Nurses, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Association. She is a former gubernatorial appointee on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and former gubernatorial appointee and board secretary for the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Shepard received an Associates of Arts in nursing from San Bernardino Valley College, Bachelor of Science in nursing from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Business Administration in healthcare management from Western Governors University.

Bernadette Coleman of Denton is an occupational therapist for the Denton County Special Education Cooperative. She is a member of the Texas Occupational Therapy Association and the New Horizons Ariel Club of Denton, secretary and former programs chair for the Calhoun Middle School Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and a team manager for Destination Imagination at Denton High School. Additionally, she is a former hospitality chair for Newton Rayzor Elementary, former council delegate for Sam Houston Elementary PTA, and a former troop cookie coordinator for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. Coleman received a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Master of Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University.

Jill Jester of Denton is an attorney and president of Minor & Jester, P.C. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Denton County Bar Association and their Real Estate, Probate & Trusts Law Sections. She is chair-elect of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Denton Economic Development Partnership Board, the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce, and chair of the City of Denton’s Downtown Taskforce. She is a board director, former chair of the Board of DATCU Credit Union, and co-chair of Health Services of North Texas’ Capital Campaign. Additionally, she is a member of the Denton Benefit League, Denton City Federation of Women’s Clubs, and North Central Texas College Law Enforcement Advisory Committee. Jester received a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from the University of Oklahoma and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

Kathleen Wu of Dallas is a partner at Andrews Kurth Kenyon, LLP, where she is a real estate finance attorney with a nationwide clientele. She has held multiple leadership roles within the firm, including managing partner of the Dallas office and member of the Policy Committee, the firm’s highest governing body. She serves on the boards of directors of the Dallas Citizens Council, Rebuilding Together, and the United States Tennis Association Foundation. Additionally, she was recently recognized by the National Diversity Council as one of the "Top Women in Law". Wu received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Barnard College, Columbia University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the National Law Center at George Washington University.