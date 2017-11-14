Governor Abbott Appoints D’Andrea To Public Utility Commission Of Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Arthur D’Andrea to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire September 1, 2023. PUC regulates the state's electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.



Arthur D’Andrea of Austin is an assistant general counsel for the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, and previously served as an assistant solicitor general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is an officer for the Kealing Middle School PTA. D’Andrea received a Bachelor of Science from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.