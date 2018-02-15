Governor Abbott Appoints Charles Presiding Judge Of The Tenth Administrative Judicial Region

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alfonso Charles as presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Alfonso Charles of Longview is judge of the 124th Judicial District Court in Gregg County. He is board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of its Criminal Law Advisory Commission. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Litigation Section, Criminal Law Section, and the Judicial Section, where he is chair of the Legislative Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Center for the Judiciary, Texas Association of District Judges, Gregg County Bar Association, and the First Administrative Judicial Region of Texas Local Selection Committee for Death Penalty Attorneys. He is a former member of the Texas Judicial Council, Texas Indigent Defense Commission, Judicial Education Committee, Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. He is vice president of the See-Saw Children’s Place Board of Directors, board member of The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center Development Council, and member of the Longview Greggton Rotary. Charles received a Bachelor of Arts in business and political science from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.