Governor Abbott Appoints Brown Presiding Judge Of The Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Susan Brown as presiding judge of the Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Susan Brown of Houston is judge of the 185th Judicial District Court and an adjunct professor at the University of Houston Law Center. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Harris County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Additionally, she is a member of the Houston Bar Association and former chair of its Bench Bar Committee. She is an advisory board member and volunteer for the Casa de Esperanza and a board member of Angela’s House and the Houston A&M University Mothers’ Club. Brown received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.