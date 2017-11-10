Governor Abbott Appoints Birdwell Justice Of The Second Court Of Appeals

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Wade Birdwell as justice of the Second Court of Appeals for a term set to expire December 31, 2018, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Wade Birdwell of Arlington is judge of the 342nd Judicial District Court in Tarrant County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Tarrant County Bar Association, Texas Bar Foundation, and the Tarrant County Bar Foundation. Additionally, he is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and is a former member of the College of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Association of Defense Counsel. Birdwell received a Bachelor of Science from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.