Governor Abbott Announces New Gartner, Inc. Expansion In Irving

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Gartner, Inc. will be expanding its presence in Irving, Texas bringing 800 new jobs and over $12 million in investment to the area over the next several years. Gartner is a world leading research and advisory company that employs 15,000 associates with clients in more than 100 countries. The Governor thanked Gartner for their growing investment in Texas, and the Irving community. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant offer of $3.9 million has been extended to Gartner.

“The city of Irving along with the entire state of Texas continues to develop into booming technology hubs because of cutting edge companies like Gartner,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are powerhouse companies like Gartner investing in Texas because of our business friendly policies, but more importantly because of our rich and diverse talent pool. I am excited about Gartner’s new expansion creating hundreds of jobs in the Irving area, and I look forward to their continued investment in the people of Texas.

Gene Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Gartner, said, “We appreciate the support provided by the Irving Economic Development Partnership and Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, and the economic incentives approved by the State of Texas. These efforts will help us invest in the local community and support the long-term growth of our workforce in Texas."

“Irving continues to grow as a technology hub, globally,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “We’re excited Gartner chose Irving to expand its business - adding hundreds of new jobs to our community. We are certain that Gartner will find our vibrant and dynamic city, quality of life amenities and sophisticated pool of employee talent a successful combination for their company.”

“The Partnership is proud to welcome Gartner to Irving, Texas,” said Beth Bowman, President & CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership. “Gartner, which operates in more than 100 countries worldwide, was looking for a location with premier access to a skilled, innovative workforce. The North Texas region has the fifth largest tech labor pool in the country, making Irving a clear choice to fit the needs of this international company. We look forward to working with Gartner as it builds its presence in our community.”

View more information about Gartner, Inc.