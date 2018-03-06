Governor Abbott Announces Extension Of Transitional Sheltering Assistance

to extend the deadline for Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for victims of Hurricane Harvey. TSA helps displaced victims of the storm who are unable to return to their homes find short-term shelter in hotels or other temporary housing locations. The TSA deadline has been extended from March 13, 2018, to April 23, 2018, for approximately 5,500 households, with an eligibility review on April 2, 2018.

"It is tragic that so many Texas families are still unable to return home after Harvey," said Governor Abbott. "I want to assure all victims of the storm that Texas remains committed to helping them fully recover and getting their homes and communities rebuilt as quickly as possible. I thank our federal partners and FEMA for extending this deadline and helping provide this crucial assistance for those in need."

Disaster victims with questions regarding their TSA program eligibility or status may contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for assistance.