Governor Abbott Announces Extension Of Transitional Sheltering Assistance
"It is tragic that so many Texas families are still unable to return home after Harvey," said Governor Abbott. "I want to assure all victims of the storm that Texas remains committed to helping them fully recover and getting their homes and communities rebuilt as quickly as possible. I thank our federal partners and FEMA for extending this deadline and helping provide this crucial assistance for those in need."
Disaster victims with questions regarding their TSA program eligibility or status may contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for assistance.