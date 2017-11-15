Governor Abbott And Vice President Mike Pence Receive Hurricane Recovery Briefing At The FEMA Joint Field Office

Governor Greg Abbott and Vice President Mike Pence today received a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Joint Field Office in Austin, Texas regarding ongoing Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. During the briefing, Governor Abbott and Vice President Pence, joined by FEMA Administrator Brock Long, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and state and local officials, discussed ways to continue to improve federal and state coordination of resources. The Governor thanked the Vice President for his commitment to the people of Texas following this historical disaster.



"The people of Texas have suffered greatly, but I am hopeful that the response of their federal and state leaders will continue to strengthen their resolve,” said Governor Abbott. “I, along with the Vice President, want to assure all victims that they will not be forgotten and we will continue to work to help get their lives back on track."