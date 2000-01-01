Safety & Security
The primary role of government is to keep its citizens safe and secure.
Priorities
CPS Reforms
We are reforming the state's child protective system. We’re adding more workers with better training, smarter strategies and real accountability to safeguard our children. We will also remain vigilant in protecting parental rights.
Safeguarding Students from Sexual Abuse
Texas schools are filled with some of the best teachers in the country, but unfortunately a small number of them have abused their position. Teachers who assault students will lose their license to teach. We will impose jail time and also penalize administrators who turn a blind eye to such abuse.
LIFE Initiative
We are establishing higher standards that reflect respect for the sanctity of life. The butchering of unborn babies for trade on the open market is barbaric. We are criminalizing the sale or donation of baby body parts, while advancing adoption services and supporting mothers who embrace the blessing of a child’s life.
Sanctuary Cities Ban
In the 2017 legislative session, Greg Abbott signed a law that eliminates sanctuary cities in Texas. Elected officials don’t get to pick and choose which laws they obey. There are deadly consequences to not enforcing the law.
Border Security
We support legal immigration – it’s what built America. But illegal immigration, and the criminals who conspire with the cartels, must be stopped. Texas is taking action to secure our border.
Police Protection Act
Texas will not tolerate attacks on our law enforcement officers. We are increasing penalties and making it a hate crime to target peace officers simply because of the uniform they wear.
Related News
Governor Abbott Orders Immediate Action To Ensure Safety Of College Campuses In Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) Commissioner Raymund Paredes, calling for immediate action to address and ensure the safety of Texas' college campuses following the recent tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Governor Abbott Orders Immediate Action To Address The Safety Of Texas Schools
Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath ordering immediate action to ensure the safety of children in Texas schools following the tragedy that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week.
Governor Abbott Orders Texas Rangers Investigation Into Troubling Allegations At Karolyi Ranch
Governor Greg Abbott today requested that the Texas Rangers launch an investigation into the recent and shocking allegations of sexual assault of athletes at the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County.
Report To The People Of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today released his second “Report to the People of Texas,” which highlights the legislative, economic, educational, and public safety achievements over the past year.
Governor Abbott Announces Rifle Resistant Vest Grant Funding On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Governor Greg Abbott today visited the Dallas Police Association to announce that Texas will be providing $23 million in grant funding for rifle-resistant vests to police departments across the state.
Governor Abbott Proclaims January As Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Governor Abbott today proclaimed January 2018 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas.
Governor Abbott Asks Texas Rangers To Investigate Reports Of Misconduct At The Texas Juvenile Justice Department
Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw requesting the Texas Rangers open an investigation into reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships by state employees at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).
Office Of The Governor Offers Reward In Murder Case Of Texas Border Patrol Agent
Governor Greg Abbott has authorized a reward up to $20,000 through the Texas Crime Stoppers program for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a U.S. Border Patrol agent and the serious injury of another.
Governor Abbott Announces Action To Combat Violent Crime & Gang-Related Activity In San Antonio
Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to deploy additional tactical resources to support the San Antonio Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force to combat gang-related activity and the double-digit growth in violent crime in San Antonio and Bexar County.
Governor Abbott Announces $4.6 Million Supplemental Grant For Texas Child Advocacy Centers
Governor Greg Abbott announced today that his Criminal Justice Division has awarded a supplemental grant of $4.6 million to Child Advocacy Centers of Texas.