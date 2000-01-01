Safety & Security

The primary role of government is to keep its citizens safe and secure.

Priorities

CPS Reforms

We are reforming the state's child protective system. We’re adding more workers with better training, smarter strategies and real accountability to safeguard our children. We will also remain vigilant in protecting parental rights.

Safeguarding Students from Sexual Abuse

Texas schools are filled with some of the best teachers in the country, but unfortunately a small number of them have abused their position. Teachers who assault students will lose their license to teach. We will impose jail time and also penalize administrators who turn a blind eye to such abuse.

LIFE Initiative

We are establishing higher standards that reflect respect for the sanctity of life. The butchering of unborn babies for trade on the open market is barbaric. We are criminalizing the sale or donation of baby body parts, while advancing adoption services and supporting mothers who embrace the blessing of a child’s life.

Sanctuary Cities Ban

In the 2017 legislative session, Greg Abbott signed a law that eliminates sanctuary cities in Texas. Elected officials don’t get to pick and choose which laws they obey. There are deadly consequences to not enforcing the law.

Border Security

We support legal immigration – it’s what built America. But illegal immigration, and the criminals who conspire with the cartels, must be stopped. Texas is taking action to secure our border.

Police Protection Act

Texas will not tolerate attacks on our law enforcement officers. We are increasing penalties and making it a hate crime to target peace officers simply because of the uniform they wear.