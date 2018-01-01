Preserving Liberty

The destiny of this state and our nation is entrusted to “We the People.” To keep Texas the bastion of liberty in America, we need to shore up cracks in our democratic process.

Priorities

Ethics Reform

Faith in our democracy is linked to the people’s trust in their elected officials. Voters deserve to know if we are working for ourselves or the people who elected us.

Union Dues Collection

We should end the practice of government deducting union dues from the paychecks of employees. Taxpayer funds should not be used to support the collection of union dues.

The federal government should fulfill important but limited responsibilities as enumerated in the Constitution. On everything else, Texans should govern Texas.