Every Texan should have greater opportunity for economic advancement. With our low costs of living and high quality of life, Texas remains the best place to raise a family and build a business. But that promise is in peril.

Priorities

Enterprise Fund

We are further diversifying our economy and competing for the jobs Texans deserve. We are funding the Enterprise Fund to add jobs and grow our economy.

Franchise Tax Reduction

The best way to grow jobs is by cutting taxes and regulations on businesses. We must continue to cut the business franchise tax.

Property Tax Reduction

No government should be able to tax people out of their homes. We need property tax reform that prevents cities from raising taxes without voter approval. We need serious property tax reform with a real revenue cap.

Hail Litigation Abuse

We are reducing the economic havoc of hail storm litigation, the newest form of lawsuit abuse.

Budget

Just as families deal with tight budgets by balancing needs and wants, so too is the state of Texas.