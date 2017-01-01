Economic Advancement
Every Texan should have greater opportunity for economic advancement. With our low costs of living and high quality of life, Texas remains the best place to raise a family and build a business. But that promise is in peril.
Priorities
Enterprise Fund
We are further diversifying our economy and competing for the jobs Texans deserve. We are funding the Enterprise Fund to add jobs and grow our economy.
Franchise Tax Reduction
The best way to grow jobs is by cutting taxes and regulations on businesses. We must continue to cut the business franchise tax.
Property Tax Reduction
No government should be able to tax people out of their homes. We need property tax reform that prevents cities from raising taxes without voter approval. We need serious property tax reform with a real revenue cap.
Hail Litigation Abuse
We are reducing the economic havoc of hail storm litigation, the newest form of lawsuit abuse.
Budget
Just as families deal with tight budgets by balancing needs and wants, so too is the state of Texas.
Related News
Texas Wins Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup Award For The Sixth Straight Year
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has been awarded Site Selection Magazine's Governor's Cup for a record-breaking 6th year in a row.
Report To The People Of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today released his second “Report to the People of Texas,” which highlights the legislative, economic, educational, and public safety achievements over the past year.
Governor Abbott Statement On Austin And Dallas Named As Finalists For Amazon’s HQ2
Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement after Amazon announced the top 20 cities being considered for HQ2, which includes both Austin and Dallas, TX.
Texas To Participate In Cybersecurity Program In Partnership With SANS Institute
Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new training program, in partnership with the SANS Institute, designed to encourage young women to become involved in the field of cybersecurity.
Governor Abbott Statement On Final Passage Of Tax Reform Bill
Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
Governor Abbott Meets With Texas Military Leaders Following 2017 Texas Military Summit
Governor Greg Abbott today met with commanders of U.S. military installations in Texas following the Texas Military Summit hosted by the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC).
Governor Abbott Announces $20 Million In Grants To Texas Military Installations
Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new round of grants totaling $20 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program to various military installations in Texas.
Governor Abbott Attends Grand Opening For New Tenaris Mill In Bay City
Governor Greg Abbott joined Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and local leaders for the grand opening ceremony of Tenaris' new $1.8 billion seamless pipe mill in Bay City, Texas.
Governor Abbott Announces New Gartner, Inc. Expansion In Irving
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Gartner, Inc. will be expanding its presence in Irving, Texas bringing 800 new jobs and over $12 million in investment to the area over the next several years.
Governor Abbott Announces New Golden State Foods Manufacturing Facility In Burleson
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Golden State Foods Corporation will be opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility for its Liquid Products Division in Burleson, Texas.