Texanthropy spotlight – Salvation Army Mission Management Conference

I had the pleasure of attending the Salvation Army’s Mission Management Conference at Hoblitzelle Camp in Midlothian last week. I enjoyed meeting some of the committed volunteers who support the Salvation Army through service, advocacy and fundraising. I was blown away by their commitment to making Texas a better place. Salvation Army volunteers did vital work immediately after Hurricane Harvey hit last summer. I heard stories of volunteers from all over Texas rushing to the aid of fellow Texans on the Gulf Coast, giving of their hearts and hands.

I was excited to get to tour a Salvation Army mobile kitchen. When deployed, these kitchens deliver food, drinks and emotional care to those in need. Following Hurricane Harvey, the Salvation Army had 11 kitchens deployed in the Houston area. I also was able to see the Hood County Rapid Response Unit vehicle which was purchased after Salvation Army volunteers raised funds to buy their own unit. This truck can pull trailers, deliver food and store essential supplies.

I am so grateful for the work of the Salvation Army year round, and especially during disasters that sometimes strike in Texas. Whether flood or fire, tornado or hurricane, whether in a big city or a small town, the Salvation Army is always there! I left the conference feeling so inspired by our Salvation Army volunteers who truly do God’s work!