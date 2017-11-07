Texanthropy Spotlight: Hood County Children’s Charity Fund

In 2015, I had the pleasure of attending the inaugural “Yellow Envelope” Luncheon for the Hood County Children’s Charity Fund. One of the oldest charities in Hood County, the Hood County Children’s Charity Fund is a local nonprofit that was established in 1984, originally to provide warm coats for winter to local children in need. Over the last 30 years, their mission has expanded to include helping children and families with medical costs, college scholarships, emergency assistance, and many others. Their generosity is genuinely helping the children of Hood County.

With winter and the holiday season just around the corner, I know the Hood County Children’s Charity Fund is gearing up for a busy next few months. If you’d like to learn more about the Hood County Children’s Charity Fund and how you can get involved, visit http://hoodcountychildrenscharity.com/.