Texanthropy Spotlight: Granite Properties, Inc. – 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Award Winner

The 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Award Winner for Corporate Community Impact by a Small Business is Granite Properties, Inc., a commercial real estate development and investment firm. This award recognizes a small business that has made community engagement a priority, whether it is through employee volunteer programs, making community service as a core value and business strategy, or other ways.

Founded in Dallas and later expanding to Houston and across the nation, since 1991 Granite Properties has had growing servant leaders as an integral part of its corporate fabric. Employees are encouraged to serve the community, and Granite Properties believes this strengthens their relationship with the communities they serve. Annually, Granite Properties employees have 40 paid hours allocated toward community service during working hours, but many go above and beyond this commitment. In 2016, employees completed over 5,000 hours of community involvement.

Volunteers from Granite Properties in Houston have given over 3,500 hours in the past ten years to the residents of the Richmond State Supported Living Center, an intermediate care facility serving over three hundred Texans who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Granite Properties employee volunteers led a capital improvement committee, excavated and improved the grounds of the Therapeutic Riding Center arena, and donated funds allowing residents to attend different sporting events such as Rockets, Texans and Astros games, and Harlem Globe Trotters. They also support the annual Birthday and Holiday Gift Program, and sit on the Board of Directors for the Volunteer Services Council. And not only do Granite Properties employees volunteer, they bring their families and friends to support the mission to enhance the quality of life for the center’s residents.

For over 10 years, Dallas-area Granite Properties employees have also supported Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and Plano. Employees have raised over $50,000 each year over the past five years for the hospital’s annual Red Balloon Run and Ride family event. Granite Properties has also led the Building Owners and Managers Association Adopt-A-Block Initiative, working with the City of Dallas to identify a worthy recipient of an external home renovation. Twice a year for the past five years, Granite Properties’ engineering team has led the project, which is a full work day for 30 to 40 individuals.

Granite Properties is also involved with other local Texas organizations, including Frisco Family Services, Collin County Meals on Wheels, and Easter Seals of Greater Houston.

The leadership and employee volunteers at Granite Properties consistently strive to create a lasting impact in the communities they serve around the state through their strong commitment of giving back and service to others.