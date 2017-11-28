Texanthropy Spotlight: Giving Tuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday!

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (and Black Friday and Cyber Monday), Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving to kick off the charitable holiday season.

The Governor’s Office is doing their part today by sponsoring the holiday wishes of over 60 children in the foster care system in Beaumont. I stopped by today to drop off the gifts I purchased for a 12-year old girl (spoiler alert: she asked for, and is receiving, craft supplies and a bike) and was AMAZED to see all of the gifts our staff so generously bought for these kids. I know it will make for a special Christmas for these kids in Beaumont who have been through so much adversity over the last few months.

You have heard me say it before, but I’ll say it again: I believe that we have each received a gift that we can share with others, whether it is our time, our talent, or our treasure. And I encourage all Texans to find a way to give back today on Giving Tuesday…and then don’t stop with today – keep giving!