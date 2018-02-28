Texanthropy Spotlight: Amplify Austin

It’s that time of year again in Austin for the annual fundraising extravaganza known as Amplify Austin!

There are hundreds of Central Austin nonprofits participating in Amplify Austin this year, and your dollars go even further than you think because many of the monetary donations are matched by generous businesses and individuals. Through Amplify Austin, millions of dollars have been raised for local nonprofits – $35 million since the first campaign in 2013.

This year’s Amplify Austin starts tomorrow!

Generous Texans are encouraged to start your donating engines on Thursday, March 1st at 6:00pm and keep going until the 24-hour period ends on Friday, March 2nd at 6:00pm.

If you feel called to serve your fellow Texans by participating in Amplify Austin, I would encourage you to visit http://www.amplifyatx.org/ to learn more about how you can get involved! You can also follow Amplify Austin on Facebook and Twitter, and be sure to use the hashtag #AmplifyATX if you participate!