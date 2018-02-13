Nominations are Open for the 2018 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

The Texas Governor’s Commission for Women announced last week that it is now accepting nominations for the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame.

“The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates Texas women not only for their individual achievements, but also for their contributions to the strength of the Lone Star State. These extraordinary women serve as examples and role models for all Texans as they continue to inspire the next generation of young women who will go on to lead in fields such as business, education, philanthropy, public service and the arts and sciences. I look forward to this year’s class of nominees and another chance to recognize all the incredible accomplishments of Texas women.” – Governor Greg Abbott

The Office of the Governor put together a video highlighting the stories and accomplishments of the 2016 Texas Women's Hall of Fame honorees. Click below to watch:

Established in 1984 by the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women, the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame includes former First Ladies, astronauts, Grammy-award-winning musicians, entrepreneurs and Olympic athletes. A permanent exhibit is housed at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas. Nominations are open to any native or current residents of Texas, living or deceased, who have made significant contributions to the State of Texas. The biennial award winners are selected by a bi-partisan, independent panel of judges, based on nominations submitted by Texas residents.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, April 27, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. To nominate a deserving Texas woman, click here to submit a nomination to the Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame.

