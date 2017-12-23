Guest Post from the Texas Department of Public Safety: Give the Gift of Safe Travel This Holiday Season

The following is information from the Texas Department of Public Safety reminding Texans to stay safe and obey the law when traveling this holiday season. Staying safe and keeping others safe is the best gift we can give each other, so please do your part. From my family to yours, I want to wish all Texans a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers that by staying sober and following basic traffic laws, they can give their fellow motorists the gift of safe travels this season. In an effort to increase safety on Texas roadways, DPS Troopers will conduct traffic patrols throughout the holiday weekends of Dec. 24 – 27 and Dec. 31 – Jan. 1, looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other dangerous drivers. Many local law enforcement agencies will also increase enforcement efforts over the holidays.

“The holidays are here, and as everyone begins to celebrate this special time of year, we are also asking Texans to be responsible and safe. We trust the majority of Texans will heed our guidance to be extra careful and patient on the roadways, but there will always be those who disregard the safety of others by driving impaired or engaging in other reckless behavior. DPS, and police agencies across the state, will do our part to deter and take enforcement action against dangerous drivers over the holidays.” - DPS Director Steven McCraw

Remember to protect those working on the side of the road this holiday by following the law: SLOW DOWN or MOVE OVER for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

DPS offers the following additional tips for safe travel during the holidays: