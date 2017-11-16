Generation SERVE Family Volunteer Day

It’s no secret that promoting volunteerism and service to others is my top priority, and I especially love it when I see young Texans getting involved in giving back at an early age. This coming Saturday, a wonderful organization here in Austin – Generation SERVE (formerly Little Helping Hands) – is hosting their inaugural Family Volunteer Day that will leverage the power of hundreds of kids and their families to benefit several local nonprofits.

Family Volunteer Day is a national day of service that celebrates the power of families who volunteer together to support their neighborhoods, communities, and the world. It is held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season with a day of giving and service. This year, Generation SERVE is hosting a Family Volunteer Day event to provide Austin area families the opportunity to learn about giving back to the community while sampling hands-on service activities to benefit nonprofits across Austin. Parents or caregivers and their children will be able to learn about the community’s needs and sample service projects to support local organizations in a variety of categories. The event is free and open to the public and families with children of all ages are welcome to attend!

If you and your family are interested in participating, you can find more information here: https://www.generationserve.org/familyvolunteerday.html