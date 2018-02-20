February is Heart Health Awareness Month

Heart disease, which includes strokes and other cardiovascular diseases, is the number one cause of death in our nation, yet many of us do not know the significant risk heart disease poses.

The scope and impact of heart disease crosses all racial and ethnic groups, and is a major health issue for both men and women, young and old. But while the threat of heart disease is great, there are many ways in which we can guard against it.

One of the most important factors in preventing heart disease is knowing our personal risk factors, which can include, but are not limited to: family history, age, obesity, physical inactivity, diabetes and smoking. One thing is clear: as medical professionals treat and continue to research heart disease, prevention of this disease starts with education.

That is why February has been proclaimed Heart Health Awareness Month in Texas, in an effort to inform Texans of the substantial threat heart disease poses and the importance of knowing personal risk factors and effective prevention strategies. Greg and I encourage all Texans to learn more about heart disease, their personal risk factors, and prevention strategies. By securing our health and well-being, we will help create a better future for the Lone Star State.