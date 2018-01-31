Become a Mentor for a Foster Youth
Today marks the last day of January, which Greg declared as Mentoring Month in Texas. Many of you may have had a mentor growing up – a trusted adult who provided a caring, consistent presence and helped you discover personal strength and achieve your potential.
The positive effects that a mentor can have on a young person’s life cannot be overstated, and particularly when it comes to the youth in our state’s child welfare system. Many of these young Texans don’t have a family member to turn to, a void that can be filled by a mentor who can offer advice, encourage positive choices, promote self-esteem, and support academic achievement.
Through Network of Nurture, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and I are raising awareness about the ways Texans can support the children and families in the state’s child welfare system, and becoming a mentor to a foster youth is a wonderful way to get involved. Here are a few organizations that are providing opportunities for Texans to become a mentor for a foster youth:
Transforming Life Center Counseling and Mentoring Program
While Mentoring Month ends today, every day new young Texans enter the foster care system, and they need mentors year-round. So I encourage all interested Texans to learn more about mentoring. By investing in the next generation, we are creating a brighter future for all.