Today marks the last day of January, which Greg declared as Mentoring Month in Texas. Many of you may have had a mentor growing up – a trusted adult who provided a caring, consistent presence and helped you discover personal strength and achieve your potential.

The positive effects that a mentor can have on a young person’s life cannot be overstated, and particularly when it comes to the youth in our state’s child welfare system. Many of these young Texans don’t have a family member to turn to, a void that can be filled by a mentor who can offer advice, encourage positive choices, promote self-esteem, and support academic achievement.

Through Network of Nurture, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and I are raising awareness about the ways Texans can support the children and families in the state’s child welfare system, and becoming a mentor to a foster youth is a wonderful way to get involved. Here are a few organizations that are providing opportunities for Texans to become a mentor for a foster youth:

Open Table

YES Mentoring

Transforming Life Center Counseling and Mentoring Program

THRU Project

The Seedling Foundation

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

While Mentoring Month ends today, every day new young Texans enter the foster care system, and they need mentors year-round. So I encourage all interested Texans to learn more about mentoring. By investing in the next generation, we are creating a brighter future for all.