2018 Report to the People of Texas

Last month Greg released his second “Report to the People of Texas,” which offers a look back at the triumphs and challenges of 2017, and provides Texans greater insight into important programs and policies being implemented and other actions taken by the Governor’s Office to move Texas forward.

"Though tested this year by Hurricane Harvey and other challenges, Texas remains the envy of the nation. That is why I have focused on making the Lone Star State freer, stronger, safer and smarter, and why I will continue to work with my partners in the Texas Legislature to build a brighter path to opportunity for all Texans.” – Governor Greg Abbott

The Report highlights the legislative, economic, educational, and public safety achievements over the past year, including:

More than 306,000 jobs were created statewide in 2017

Texas set a new record-low unemployment rate

Texas has more public high schools ranked in the top 100 than any other state

Over $18 million awarded from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division to aid in anti-trafficking efforts

The report concludes with a look ahead, focusing on opportunities for continued success for Texans in the coming year.

“Businesses are growing here, families are growing here, innovation is growing here. And our economy is booming. Yet, we have more left to do to expand economic opportunity, advance education, preserve safety and security, and protect life and liberty.” – Governor Greg Abbott

In addition to the report, Greg released a message to Texans inviting them to look back at the year’s successes, and thanking them for helping build an even stronger Texas for tomorrow.