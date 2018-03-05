Texas Wins Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup Award For The Sixth Straight Year

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has been awarded Site Selection Magazine's Governor's Cup for a record-breaking 6th year in a row. The Governor's Cup is an annual award that recognizes the top performing states for business and job creation. In 2017, Texas led the nation with 594 business relocations or expansions. This year’s award marks Texas' 14th Governor’s Cup, more than any other state.

“I am proud to accept the Governor’s Cup on behalf of the great state of Texas as we are once again the top state for the most new and expanded corporate facilities,” said Governor Abbott. “In Texas, we don’t settle for the status quo. We are always striving to be even better and we will ensure Texas remains the best state for businesses. I want to thank CEOs and business leaders from across the state for investing in our communities and creating jobs for so many hardworking men and women and making Texas the envy of the nation.”

To determine the rankings, Site Selection focuses on corporate facility projects with significant impact to the state, such as corporation headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D operations and logistics sites. These new business facilities and expansions are chosen based on specific criteria, which include capital investment, job creation and square footage.

Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and consultants to corporations. It has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1978, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database.