Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott Welcomes First Lady Melania Trump And Second Lady Karen Pence To Texas Gulf Coast

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today welcomed Mrs. Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States, and Mrs. Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, to the Texas Gulf Coast. Mrs. Abbott, Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence were joined by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and visited families, schools and organizations in Corpus Christi, Rockport and Aransas Pass for updates on the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.



“I want to thank Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence for visiting today and for their continued interest in the rebuilding and recovery efforts of Texans impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” Mrs. Abbott said. “Each time I travel to a community damaged by the storm, I am reminded of the resilience and character of the people of Texas, and I was proud to get to show that off today. We are all in this together, and we are all committed to doing whatever it takes to help Texans recover and rebuild stronger than before.”



"I enjoyed meeting with first responders, volunteers, and families affected by Hurricane Harvey, and my sincere thanks, thoughts and prayers go out to all of them," said First Lady Melania Trump. "The people of Texas are strong and resilient, but there is still much work to be done. This administration is committed to providing the time and resources necessary for the long road ahead."



"It was an honor and privilege to join First Lady Melania Trump and the Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott to meet with those impacted by Hurricane Harvey," said Mrs. Karen Pence. "I am inspired by the strength and tenacity of Texans as they continue to rebuild from the storm. We appreciate the efforts of Governor Abbott and his administration and Commissioner George P. Bush to help Texans recover from Hurricane Harvey. We all stand with the people of Texas."



"At the Texas General Land Office, we know home is more than a roof over your head – it’s a place of peace and comfort," said Commissioner George P. Bush. "I want to thank Mrs. Trump, Mrs. Pence and Mrs. Abbott for joining us here today. You play an important role. You are lifting spirits and helping bring comfort to coastal families affected by Hurricane Harvey this Christmas season. Thank you for being here to help us show Texans we’re here for them and we are going to keep working together to bring Texans home."



Mrs. Abbott, Commissioner Bush and members of the Texas National Guard, local law enforcement and first responders greeted Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence at the Corpus Christi airport. They then departed to Rockport to visit with a family that is currently living in a FEMA MHU (Manufactured Housing Unit) because their home was damaged in the hurricane. Following that visit, the delegation traveled to Aransas Pass to tour Charlie Marshall Elementary School and meet with teachers and students, followed by a stop at the Coastal Bend Food Bank to meet with volunteers and help sort boxes of donations.