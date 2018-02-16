Governor Greg Abbott Declares Disaster Proclamation Extension For Texas Counties Impacted By Hurricane Harvey

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation extending the State Disaster Declaration for Texas counties affected by Hurricane Harvey. This proclamation will ensure that all Texas counties declared disaster areas will continue to be eligible for assistance as they recover and rebuild after Hurricane Harvey. There are currently 60 counties included in the state disaster declaration.

State Disaster Declarations must be renewed every 30 days for assistance to remain available. Governor Abbott will continue to renew them as they are needed throughout the recovery process.

Counties currently declared disaster areas include: Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Patricio, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Willacy, and Wilson.